Iggy Pop and Bring Me The Horizon cancel shows after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Iggy Pop and Bring Me The Horizon have both cancelled a number of their respective scheduled live shows following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Iggy was due to perform a headline show at the Park Live festival in Moscow on July 10 alongside Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Sharing an update on Twitter today (March 1), promotors Solo Music Agency confirmed that Iggy’s appearance at the event will no longer go ahead.

“In light of current events, this is necessary,” an official statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace.”

The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is canceled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) March 1, 2022

The multi-day Park Live 2022 is also set to welcome headline performances from the likes of The Killers, My Chemical Romance, Placebo and Slipknot between June 16 and July 17.

Bring Me Horizon, meanwhile, shared a message of solidarity with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and confirmed that they “must cancel” their planned live shows in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine as a result.

Highlighting “the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership”, the Sheffield band said that after touring in the country and shooting numerous music videos there, “Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us”.

“We are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, and pray for a return to peace as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

“Russia, we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership does not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there.

“We will be using our platform and voice to do what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times.”

Iggy Pop and Bring Me The Horizon join the likes of Yungblud, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand in cancelling shows amid the widely condemned Vladimir Putin-ordered military assault on Ukraine.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Speaking to NME last week from London, Ukrainian electro-pop duo Bloom Twins described the ongoing situation in their home country as “terrifying”.

“It has really affected us,” singer Anna Kuprienko said. “We were only there two months ago. We were hopeful that this situation with Russia wouldn’t go where it has and that it would resolve.

“I literally spoke to my dad and our manager like six hours before everything happened. I called them and no one believed this would happen, then we all woke up to this crazy news. Then everyone was in a state of shock and panic and it became impossible to leave.”

Sonia Kuprienko added that touring in Russia “doesn’t sound like a good idea” under the current circumstances. “Ukrainians should be hiding while Russians are waiting for us to entertain them? I don’t think that’s logical,” she explained.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.