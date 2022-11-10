Iggy Pop announces new album ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop has announced details of his 19th solo album, ‘Every Loser’ – find all the details below

The record was previewed last month with the raw, energetic first single ‘Frenzy’, and the whole thing will land on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt.

‘Frenzy’ features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, and is the opening track from the 11-song album.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy said in a recent statement announcing the partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic.

“The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Listen to ‘Frenzy’ and see the artwork and tracklist for ‘Every Loser’ below.

1. ‘Frenzy’

2. ‘Strung Out Johnny’

3. ‘New Atlantis’

4. ‘Modern Day Rip Off’

5. ‘Morning Show’

6. ‘The News For Andy’

7. ‘Neo Punk’

8. ‘All The Way Down’

9. ‘Comments’

10. ‘My Animus Interlude’

11. ‘The Regency’

In a statement announcing the new label deal, Watt said: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..

“I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honoured. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on…”

Elsewhere, Iggy Pop is set to release a 10th anniversary edition of his 2012 album ‘Aprés’ as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday this month (November 25).

Earlier this year, the singer released an EP with Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge. ‘The Dictator’ came to fruition after Graindorge sent off a speculative email to the rock legend.