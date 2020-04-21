Iggy Pop marks 73rd birthday with cover of ‘Family Affair’ for fans to download

Iggy Pop has marked his 73rd birthday by giving away a limited free download of his 1985 cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘Family Affair’, which saw him teaming up with Bootsy Collins.

“I’ve always loved this song, it came out when I was kinda on the ropes in 1971. There’s a lot of truth in it, especially in the second verse, about all sorts of questions that are coming around again now,” Iggy told BBC 6Music’s Lauren Laverne of the track.

“I loved the music and I love what Bootsy did with it. Bootsy’s a great star and there is so much life in his playing, and so much personality and truth in who he is. It was a big thrill to work with him and Bill Laswell. It just sat there for a long time because it just wasn’t right vis a vis the noise and constant shifting and churning of the horrible pop scene (sorry), and also in light of the other things I was doing.

“Then one day recently things had quietened down in daily life for everybody and for me too and I listened to it by accident and oh it just made me feel good and it was good company and I hoped that I could put it out and it would be company for somebody else too.”

You can download it now from the rock icon’s official website.

Earlier this month, he also debuted an unheard version of ‘China Girl’, taken from the reissues of his classic David Bowie-produced albums ‘The Idiot’ and ‘Lust For Life’.

Iggy Pop released his 18th studio album ‘Free’ back in September last year. In a four-star review, NME hailed the project as “a liberating collection that unshackles the star from his past and his insecurities, and slowly cracks open a door to version of the future that will inevitably arrive when he’s ready. Wherever that journey takes him in this phase of his career, it’ll be an honour to witness.”