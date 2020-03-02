Iggy Pop shares new video for Lou Reed-inspired track ‘We Are The People’

Iggy Pop has shared a minimal new video for his track ‘We Are The People’, which originally appeared on last year’s album ‘Free’.

The track makes use of words from a poem written in 1970 by the late Lou Reed, and the video was shared today on what would have been his 78th birthday. You can take a look at the song’s minimalist new visuals below.

“How beautifully contemporary this poem from 1970 is?” Pop wrote on Twitter. “How true are the words. We ARE the people.”

Pop recently performed the track live at the annual Tibet House benefit show alongside Laurie Anderson, the artist, musician and director who was married to Reed from 2008 until his death in 2013.

The former Stooges frontman will be releasing test pressings of ‘Free’, his most recent album, this Saturday (March 7). The run will be limited to just 340 copies and comes with a bonus 7″ record containing two unreleased tracks, ‘Brahms Lullaby’ and ‘Epistle to Tromba’.

Pop also recently appeared on a new version of Cage The Elephant‘s ‘Broken Boy’, taken from the band’s acclaimed fifth album ‘Social Cues’.

“Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream,” Pop said. “So for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys. Sounds pretty wicked to me.”