Iggy Pop was once asked to join AC/DC: “I’m not what they needed”

Iggy Pop has revealed that he was once asked to join AC/DC, but thought he didn’t “fit the bill”.

The legendary rocker told The New York Times that he was offered the job decades ago, but saw it as outside his skillset.

“They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t reformed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England,” he recalled of the Australian rockers.

“And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer. I listened to their record. I thought, I can’t fit that bill.

“I wasn’t, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them’,” he added. “It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I’m not what they needed.”

Of his one meeting with late AC/DC singer Bon Scott, Pop added: “I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned. I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon. I loved what he did.”

In more recent news, the singer recently announced details of his 19th solo album, ‘Every Loser’. The album will land on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt. So far, it’s been previewed by the singles ‘Frenzy’ and ‘Strung Out Johnny’.

The album features contributions from a variety of big names, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March, also contributed to the record.

Iggy Pop will be supporting Red Hot Chilli Peppers on select dates of their 2023 stadium tour. He will also be playing a headline show at Crystal Palace Park next summer, with support from Blondie and Generation X/Sex Pistols supergroup Generation Sex, for whom it will be their first ever UK show.