IJALE shares new single ‘Hotlines’, announces debut EP

Melbourne artist and producer IJALE has shared a new single entitled ‘Hotlines’, alongside details of his debut EP.

Listen to ‘Hotlines’ below:

<a href="http://ijale.bandcamp.com/track/hotlines">Hotlines by IJALE</a>

The new cut is lifted from IJALE’s forthcoming EP, ‘Wildly Disparate Sounds’, which is due out on July 31.

All proceeds from sales of ‘Hotlines’ on Bandcamp will be donated to the Australian Muslim Social Services Agency (AMSSA), who are supporting individuals currently locked down in the housing towers of North Melbourne.

Per a press release, IJALE describes the idea underpinning the single as a literal “hotline or helpline that Black people and other people of colour could call to vent and process the microaggressions they experience in white spaces on a day to day basis.”

“Rara Zulu, the amazing singer/songwriter from Melbourne features on ‘Hotlines’ and sets the tone for the project as the first voice that you hear,” he said in a statement.

“Usually, there is an undercurrent of racism and biases that will suture itself to most interactions between white people and non-white people, whether it is apparent to the former or not, and sometimes the unconscious bias that this brings can cause friction that is only evident to those with the awareness to pick up on it. These instances can be small or innocuous, but in a broader scope, these small instances of discrimination can compound and affect those who bear the brunt of them quite considerably.”

‘Hotlines’ is the second single from IJALE’s debut EP, following ‘Coffee Cups’ (featuring Zephyr Greene) which dropped on July 1 via French label Kitsuné Musique.

IJALE has previously supported the likes of Winston Surfshirt, Raiza Biza and Phondupe. At the start of this year, he hosted his first show and played alongside Jordan Dennis, Nasty Mars, Rara Zulu and more.