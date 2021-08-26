iKON’s Bobby accused of plagiarising ‘Lucky Man’ album art

Bobby of South Korean boy group iKON has been accused of plagiarising the album art for his studio album ‘Lucky Man’.

Artist Sam Phillips, otherwise known as spillzay on social media, took to Instagram and Twitter on August 25 to speak up about the similarities between his original artwork and the album art for Bobby’s ‘Lucky Man’ album, which dropped in January this year.

“This illustration I posted back in 2018 has received hundreds of comments over the last few weeks because of [its] similarities with K-pop rapper Bobby’s album ‘Lucky Man’ released in 2021,” wrote on his Instagram post.

Phillips also clarified that the ‘Lucky Man’ album cover was not done by him, and that he “[does] think it infringes [his] illustration”. The artist added that he had attempted to contact Bobby’s agency, YG Entertainment, regarding the infringement but alleged that he has yet to receive a response.

“Big companies ripping off original artists happens far too often. Please keep up the noise, call them out,” Phillips added.

Some fans of the K-pop star have seemingly voiced support for Phillips, leaving comments on his posts to express their solidarity with the artist. Some have alleged that they have also contacted the music label regarding the matter.

NME has reached out to YG Entertainment for comment. As of publication, neither YG Entertainment nor Bobby have publicly addressed the accusations.

Meanwhile, iKON’s Jinhwan recently teased the group’s comeback. While iKON is currently on a “break” after their Kingdom: Legendary War participation, the singer revealed that the group are “preparing to release their next album”. He went on to say that he “[wants] to make good music that meets fans’ expectations”.