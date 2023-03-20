iKON’s Bobby drops music video for moody new solo track ‘Cherry Blossom’

iKON’s Bobby has released a new solo song titled ‘Cherry Blossom’ and its music video.

Today (March 20), the K-pop idol unveiled the music video for ‘Cherry Blossom’, a track from his upcoming single album ’S.i.R’. The project, which will feature the title track ‘Drowning’, will be released tomorrow (March 21) at 6pm KST.

In the ‘Cherry Blossom’ music video, Bobby wakes up in a dim bedroom, before getting up to sing and dance to the upbeat new track as he is haunted by memories of the past. The idol grows more sullen towards the end of the visual, eventually returning to his bed in the darkness.

“You were more beautiful than cherry blossoms / You lasted longer than cherry blossoms / Like cherry blossoms, you took spring away with you / More cherry than cherry blossoms, you more than cherry blossoms,” he sings in the chorus.

‘Cherry Blossom’ marks Bobby’s first solo release since he and his iKON bandmates left longtime agency YG Entertainment in December 2022. All six members of the boyband have since signed with 143 Entertainment, and will reportedly release a new album this April.

Earlier this month, iKON announced that they would soon be embarking on their ‘Take Off’ world tour, which will take place from May to September. The group will be touring East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America as part of the tour.