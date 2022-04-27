iKON take over the city in ‘But You’ music video teaser

iKON has released a new teaser for their upcoming single, ‘But You’.

In the new visual released, the members of iKON are seen dancing in a club, before making their way through the city, later ending with a short preview of the track. ‘But You’ is the title track for the boyband’s upcoming mini-album, ‘Flashback’, which is slated for release on May 3 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

Prior to the release of the visual, iKON have also teased the mini-album’s track list earlier this week. According to their announcement, ‘Flashback’ will have six tracks overall, with the final song, ‘At Ease’ being an exclusive CD-only track. While the record is slated for release on all streaming platforms on May 3, its physical counterpart will only be released a week later, on May 10.

‘Flashback’ marks iKON’s fourth-ever mini-album, following the release of February 2020’s ‘I Decide’. It also comes a year after the group’s last comeback with digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in March 2021.

In other news, Psy has announced that his brand-new lead single ‘That That’ will also feature vocals on top of production by BTS’ rapper Suga.

Advertisement

Earlier today (April 27), the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer released the full track list for ‘Psy 9th’, where he announced that the BTS rapper will also be featuring on the record’s title track. ‘That That’ is slated for release on April 29 at 6pm KST, alongside its music video and the rest of the album.