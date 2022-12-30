NewsMusic News

iKON end exclusive contract with YG Entertainment after seven years

The group have confirmed that they are not disbanding

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
iKON. Credit: YG Entertainment

The remaining members of iKON have parted ways with longtime agency YG Entertainment.

In a statement posted to Weverse earlier today (December 30), YG Entertainment announced that the agency and group have “mutually agreed” to end iKON’s exclusive contract, following a “long and careful discussion” with the group’s members.

The statement added that iKON will not be disbanding following their departure from the agency. In addition, the group will continue to use iKON’s existing official social media platforms, including Weverse, for future group announcements and correspondences with fans.

“We would like to express sincere appreciation to iKON for being with us as YG artist,” the agency’s statement reads. “YG Entertainment will always look forward to their activities in diverse fields and wish the best for the members in the future.”

iKON debuted as a seven-member unit with album ‘Welcome Back’ in 2015, following appearances on reality television shows WIN: Who Is Next and Mix & Match in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In 2019, B.I parted ways with the group and the agency following drug-related allegations against him.

Months before their departure from YG Entertainment, iKON had released their fourth mini-album ‘Flashback’, led by title track ‘But You’. The record was the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Decide’, and came after a year after the release of digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in 2021.

