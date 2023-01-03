iKON sign with 143 Entertainment, to reportedly release new album in April

K-pop boyband iKON have signed with a new agency, 143 Entertainment, and are reportedly preparing to make a comeback this April.

On January 1, 143 Entertainment welcomed iKON to its roster across its social media platforms, revealing that all six members of the group had signed to the agency following their departure from YG Entertainment on December 30.

“The members came together with the continuation of group activities as the top priority, and our thoughts aligned with 143 Entertainment, the company of Producer DM who we have interacted with musically for a long time,” said the boyband per Sports Chosun, as translated by Soompi.

“We will continue iKON’s music more passionately to repay the warm support and love you have given us until now,” iKON shared.

DM also added: “I feel reassured to have iKON, who possess a unique talent and energy, as part of our family. In the future, we will actively support them in all areas so that they can carry out their music activities freely.”

According to News1, the boyband are also preparing to drop a new album in April, though neither iKON nor 143 Entertainment have confirmed or denied the reports. If true, the forthcoming release will mark their first comeback since their May 2022 record ‘Flashback’.

In YG Entertainment’s announcement of iKON’s departure, it shared that the group would continue to use their existing official social media platforms, including fan community app Weverse to correspond with fans. “YG Entertainment will always look forward to their activities in diverse fields and wish the best for the members in the future,” it added.

Apart from iKON, 143 Entertainment is currently home to a handful of artists, including rookie girl group LIMELIGHT and Kep1er members Kang Ye-seo and Mashiro. It also signed an exclusive contract with South Korean rapper Dok2 in 2022.