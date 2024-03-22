New HYBE girl group ILLIT release music video teaser for ‘Magnetic’

Upcoming K-pop girl group ILLIT have dropped a teaser for the music video of their upcoming debut single, ‘Magnetic’.

ILLIT’s label Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE, shared the clip yesterday (March 21). The teaser is formatted vertically for mobile phone screens, and feature silhouettes of the ILLIT members performing the choreography to ‘Magnetic’.

“This time I want you, you, you, you, like it’s magnetic / You, you, you, you, you, you, you, super attraction,” the new K-pop girl group sing on the song’s upbeat chorus.

ILLIT – comprising Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka and Yunah – were formed through the JTBC reality TV series R U Next?. The girl group will be the second K-pop act to debut under Belift Lab, following boyband ENHYPEN.

The quintet will release their debut mini-album ‘Super Real Me’ on March 25. Aside from ‘Magnetic’, the album will feature three other songs: ‘My World’, ‘Midnight Fiction’ and ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’.

Notable HYBE hitmakers credited on ‘Super Real Me’ include label founder Bang Si-hyuk, producer Slow Rabbit and American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese, the last of whom previously with HYBE labelmates TXT.

ILLIT were also recently starred in luxury fashion house Acne Studios SS24 global campaign. It came shortly after ILLIT were spotted sitting front-row at the Acne Studios FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week late last month.

In other K-pop news, (G)I-DLE singer Yuqi will be making her Korean solo debut in April. She previously released the English-language single album ‘A Page’ in 2021.