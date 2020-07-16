Illy and G Flip team up on new single ‘Loose Ends’

Illy and G Flip have teamed up to release a new single, entitled ‘Loose Ends’.

Illy penned ‘Loose Ends’ in 2019 during a writing trip to Darwin. He co-wrote the song with long-time producer and collaborator, Cam Bluff.

Per a press release, Illy commented that “‘Loose Ends’ is about growing up, loss, and accepting that things don’t always go how they do in movies.”

“It’s kind of a love song about a time that’s gone and you can’t go back to. The line ‘you can never go home’ is saying ‘home’ is a memory, and even if you went back to the physical place now, it’ll never be what it was. Because life moves on.”

Listen to ‘Loose Ends’ below:

Once he had written the song, Illy enlisted the help of G Flip to add the finishing touches.

“I’m a huge fan of G Flip, and her vocals gave the track extra feeling, now I can’t imagine it without her,” he said.

‘Loose Ends’ is Illy’s second single for the year, following on from ‘Last Laugh’.

In June, the Melbourne-based rapper shared a video in which he raps over a remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Earlier this year, G Flip performed on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Labelle’s 1974 hit, ’Lady Marmalade’.

In May, she released the non-album single, ‘Hyperfine’. Earlier this month, she shared a new version of the track featuring LoveLeo.

G Flip also appeared on the cover of NME Australia‘s May edition, detailing her plans to release more singles in 2020.

“There’s definitely a solid 10 that I’m keen to get out there,” she said.

“The process takes so long to get a song out, that by the time those months have passed I’ll change my mind.”