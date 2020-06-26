Illy raps about Australia’s struggling music industry from empty venue, flipping The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

Illy has shared a new rap about Australia’s struggling music industry during the coronavirus pandemic from the empty bandroom of The Espy in St Kilda.

This week’s video is overlaid with some of the grim statistics relating to the cost of shutdown on the live music economy, particularly in Illy’s native Melbourne. The overlaid text references the Victorian Save Our Scene campaign and the recent $250million arts relief package, which it says is “a step in the right direction but only time will tell if it’s enough to save the industry”.

“Remember when they said we in this shit together? / Yeah, we know now, some of us more than others I guess,” he raps in the first verse.

“Politicians talking like we ain’t important / When bushfires hit we did all your job for you.”

Watch it below:

The freestyle, which flips The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, is part of the rappers’ third Friday Flips series, in which he takes on the topics of the day over popular songs. Last week, Illy took on Dua Lipa’s hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ to discuss social distancing.

Illy’s latest release outside of the series was the single ‘Parmas In June’, a track referring to the end of social gathering restrictions. Since his last full-length ‘Two Degrees’ in 2016, the rapper has dropped a string of singles over the years, including ‘Last Laugh’, ‘Lean On Me’, ‘Codes’ and ‘Then What’.