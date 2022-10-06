Illy returns with breezy new single ‘Like You’

Illy has returned with his first new song in nearly two years, rapping over a breezy pop tune for ‘Like You’.

In a press release, the artist (whose real name is Alasdair Murray) said he was “stoked to be releasing new music, especially after the last few years”. He noted that ‘Like You’ signals the start of a new creative era for himself, calling the single a “perfect fit” for his new vision.

The song was also co-written with Jonny Took of DMA’S and both members of Peking Duk. On the collaborative aspect of it, Murray said: “Working with some of my favourite Australian artists and producers made the process a lot of fun, and something to be excited about. This really shines through in the track. I’ve listened to this song 1000 times and still, I love this song.”

The accompanying music video for ‘Like You’ was helmed by Melbourne-based creative group Welcome The Machines – steered by director/producer Josh Harris and creative director Giulia McGauran – and is based on a concept written by Murray himself. Have a look at it below:

‘Like You’ also marks the first Illy track out on Warner Music Australia since 2016. By way of his UNIFIED label imprint OneTwo, Murray signed to Warner in 2013, releasing the ‘Cinematic’ album that November, and ‘Two Degrees’ in 2016. He left to sign with Sony in 2018 – releasing his sixth album, ‘The Space Between’, through them – but split from their roster earlier this year.

In his own statement, Warner Music Australia president Dan Rosen said of Murray’s return: “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Illy back into the Warner Music family. Not only is he a powerhouse within the Australian music community, he is also an exceptionally talented and driven artist who remains at the top of his game.

“I know I can speak on behalf of everyone in the Warner Music Australia team when I say we cannot wait to work with Illy on the next exciting chapter of his career.”

‘The Space Between’ arrived in January of 2021. Singles included collabs with G Flip (‘Loose Ends’), WAAX (‘Cheap Seats’) and Wrabel (‘Mirror’), as well as the solo cut ‘I Myself & Me’. Murray’s first song to follow it was a joint release with Mashd N Kutcher, ‘I’ll Be Fine’, which arrived back in June.