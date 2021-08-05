Illy reveals he suffered years of “malicious abuse” at the hands of a cyber-stalker

Illy – real name Alasdair Murray – has taken to Facebook to share a lengthy statement detailing his experience with a cyber-stalker, saying he and his associates endured almost two years of “malicious abuse”.

As the Melbourne-native rapper explains, the unnamed perpetrator created over 50 social media accounts to harass Illy, “[my] ex partners, my family [and] friends, the record label I’m signed to, and particularly my girlfriend, her friends, and her business”.

Take a look at Illy’s full statement below:

Having spent a big chunk of my life somewhat in the public eye, I’m usually pretty thick skinned, and accept that… Posted by Illy on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

To feign legitimacy, the stalker used their various accounts to “interact” with each other, which included replying to their own comments under different names.

“Other than the usual shit,” Illy said in his post, “They included lies, publishing addresses, false noise complaints to police, and attempts to harm our careers and personal relationships.

“Not responding, especially when it was hurting those closest to me, has been difficult. It started affecting my day to day mentality, and that of those around me. Dealing with the damage to self-worth, purpose, and career [the coronavirus pandemic] caused, combined with seeing myself and [people] I care about subjected to this poison, has been a lot.”

Illy goes on to explain that after a year of back-and-forth with police, his stalker had been visited and “made known they’d been identified” on Tuesday night (August 3), noting that “that the only reason they weren’t being charged is because we decided not to”.

He continued: “We figured as it stands, the humiliation of knowing that we know who you are, and how much time and effort you put in (seriously, it’d be impressive if it wasn’t so, so embarrassing), was punishment enough.”

Illy’s partner, Kirsty Boskemper-Irwin, also posted a statement to her Instagram page, which you can read below:

Illy released his sixth album, ‘The Space Between’, back in January via Sony. Singles included collabs with G Flip (‘Loose Ends’), WAAX (‘Cheap Seats’) and Wrabel (‘Mirror’), as well as the solo cut ‘I Myself & Me’.

Illy is set to perform alongside The Presets, Mallrat and more at the 2021 edition of the annual This That festival, hitting Queensland’s Sandstone Point on Saturday October 30, and Newcastle’s Wickham Park the following Saturday (November 6).