Illy takes a new direction in new single ‘Cheap Seats’ featuring WAAX

Illy continues his sonic evolution today (November 6) as he releases his anthemic new single ‘Cheap Seats’ featuring Brisbane rockers WAAX.

Bringing in Brisbane outfit WAAX for the new single – who Illy recently joined for the band’s debut triple j Like A Version performance – ‘Cheap Seats’ sees Illy transition between his usual hip hop tendencies to welcome elements of rock and punk.

In a press statement, the Melbourne artist described the inspiration behind his new song.

“‘Cheap Seats’ is all about remembering how good the simple things are – like the happiness you feel when having the piss taken out of you by your oldest friends,” he said.

“It’s about always keeping a young spirit.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘Cheap Seats’ below:

‘Cheap Seats’ is the next cut to be lifted from Illy’s forthcoming LP, ‘THE SPACE BETWEEN’, due for release January 15 2021. As well as today’s offering, the new LP will also feature another collaboration, recent single ‘Loose Ends’ featuring G Flip.

‘THE SPACE BETWEEN’ will also feature Illy’s songs ‘Last Laugh’, ‘Then What’ and ‘Lean On Me’. Find the full tracklist below.

Illy, along with Paul Dempsey, GRAACE and more, is set to feature on a brand new podcast, Music Saved Me, created by youth-focused charity, Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD). In it, Illy will discuss how music has supported him through dark times and helped him create a better future.

‘THE SPACE BETWEEN’ tracklist is:

1. Wave

2. Loose Ends feat G Flip

3. No Feelings

4. Codes

5. Mirror feat Wrabel

6. I Myself & Me

7. Last Laugh

8. Cheap Seats feat WAAX

9. Then What

10. Lean On Me feat Robinson

11. Race to the Bottom

12. Lonely feat Guy Sebastian

13. The Space Between

14. Best Mistakes