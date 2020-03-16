A new website has in the span of two days logged nearly $50million in lost income due to coronavirus- and bushfire-related cancellations.

These numbers come from ILostMyGig.net.au, which was launched by the Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festivals Association on Saturday, March 14 as a way of tracking the Aussie music industry’s financial losses.

As of March 16, over $47million in lost income has been recorded. Over 190,000 impacted jobs have been logged, in addition to 20,000 events that were cancelled.

Advertisement

ILostMyGig.net.au was set up the day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on all public gatherings of over 500 people. The site was inspired by ILostMyGig.Com, the Austin, Texas-specific site for those who lost work due to the cancellation of SXSW this year.

The “overwhelming” response so far, a representative of the site said in a statement, has come from musicians, comedians, production technicians and hospitality services, make-up artists, tour managers, publicists and more.

“Many of the workers from the creative industries live contract to contract, and usually don’t have income protection insurance or significant savings,” the statement reads.

“Often people supplement their work with work in the hospitality industry, and that too is suffering from the impacts of the bans. So, we’re seeing many people losing several streams of income, all at once, with no safety net.”

ILostMyGig.net.au is still encouraging solo traders and small-to-medium businesses in the arts impacted by recent events to lodge their losses on the website. Those in need of support can also call its support act helpline at 1800 959 500 or its lifeline hotline at 13 11 14.

Key organisations will be meeting with the government tomorrow to discuss “emergency funding support for workers and companies in our industry”, the statement also notes.

Advertisement

Today, the government’s ban on non-essential public gatherings of more than 500 people goes into effect. This ban was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

Ambiguity around whether Morrison’s announcement constituted “advice” or a legislative ban led Live Performance Australia to release a statement seeking clarification.

In the statement, the organisation demanded Morrison provide more information on what this advice means and what plans would be in place to combat the after-effects of the ban.

“The flow on effects of this are huge which is why this morning we called on the Federal Government to urgently work on a plan to support industry immediately, both in the short term and as part of the recovery phase.”