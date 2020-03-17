ILostMyGig lost income figure doubles in 24 hours

ILostMyGig Australia, the site used to track artists’ unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, yesterday reported a 200% spike in lost earnings in 24 hours.

Professionals in the creative industries have lost $100 million dollars in income since late Saturday afternoon. The site says so far, 380,000 jobs in the arts/creative industries have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The site also estimates 65,000 events/gigs have been cancelled.

“I am a freelance stylist, set/prop designer, art director and event stylist. I work across these jobs on a freelance and contract basis,” Jacqueline from NSW told ILostMyGig Australia.

“Due to COVID-19, events have been cancelled and shoots have been postponed therefore I am left with no income for the foreseeable future until these industries pick up, if they can come back from this.”

Minister for the Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher addressed the creative industries in a statement yesterday.

“It is clear that COVID-19 presents significant issues for our arts organisations – and like all Australians, they are showing great community spirit in calmly and efficiently dealing with the circumstances they are facing in the near-term so we can come through this challenging period,” Mr. Fletcher said.

Mr. Fletcher spoke with members of the Morrison Government on Tuesday (March 17).

“The information I obtained (on Tuesday) from this roundtable will feed into whole of Government planning on COVID-19 responses.”