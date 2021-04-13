iLoveMakonnen releases surprise new album ‘My Parade’

iLoveMakonnen has released his surprise new solo album ‘My Parade’ – you can listen to the record below.

The album is the Atlanta artist’s first release since his departure from Warner Records, with ‘My Parade’ being released via Timeless Magic and COR/TAN Records.

“The ‘My Parade’ project is my first album being back in control over my art and creativity,” iLoveMakonnen said in a statement about the record, which you can hear below. “It’s about celebration of self and having your own parade even if the world is raining down on it.

“‘My Parade’ album is a collection of genre-bending styles that I like to experiment in and showcase my versatility as an artist putting no limits on my musical expression.

“It’s for my fans who appreciate and enjoy all of the different eras of iLoveMakonnen’s music so far and for new ones joining in now on my artistic journey.”

iLoveMakonnen’s last record was his 2019 EP ‘M3’. That same year also saw the release of ‘I’ve Been Waiting’, the artist’s collaboration with Fall Out Boy and the late Lil Peep.

In a statement about the song, iLoveMakonnen described his relationship with Lil Peep, who died in November 2017 aged 21, as “one of a kind”.

“We were two like-minded artists collaborating to make a new style of music that the world has not heard before,” he added. “It was a pleasure to work with him and his loss has been devastating.”