ILUKA takes a dig at sexist tropes on new single ‘Crazy’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter ILUKA has released the final single from her debut album, a subtly frustrated pop banger titled ‘Crazy’.

Interspersed with live footage, backstage antics and candid straight-to-camera delivery, the music video for ‘Crazy’ is an unabashed montage of ILUKA living her best life. Watch it below:

In a press release, ILUKA explained the meaning behind ‘Crazy’, saying she wrote the track as “a dig to the tiresome trope of calling women ‘crazy'”. She said: “I guess it’s poking fun at it really. It’s my way of claiming the word back.”

Today’s (June 9) release is lifted straight from ILUKA’s debut album, ‘Queen Of Turbulent Hearts’, which dropped back in April.

Fresh off the back off a national tour supporting Lime Cordiale – with whom she collaborated on last year’s single ‘Mess’ – ILUKA will celebrate ‘Queen Of Turbulent Hearts’ with a brief east coast tour later this month.

Beginning in Melbourne on Friday June 17, ILUKA will also perform in club venues across Sydney and Brisbane. Full tour info can be found below, while tickets to all shows are available here.

ILUKE ‘Queen Of Turbulent Hearts’ east coast tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 17 – Melbourne, Yah Yah’s

Friday 24 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, O’Skulligan’s