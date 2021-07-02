Imagine Dragons announce new album ‘Mercury – Act 1’, share single ‘Wrecked’

Imagine Dragons have today (July 2) shared details of their fifth album ‘Mercury – Act 1’ and a new single ‘Wrecked’.

The Las Vegas band’s new record arrives on September 3 and is produced by Rick Rubin. ‘Wrecked’ was produced by the group and was inspired by singer Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law who died from cancer.

Reynolds said in a statement about Alisha Durtschi Reynolds: “She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express.

Advertisement

“I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.”

Reynolds continued: “This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

‘Wrecked’ follows previous songs ‘Follow You‘ and ‘Cutthroat‘, which both feature on the forthcoming album.

The band has been booked to play festivals next summer, including Portugal’s Nos Alive and Spain’s Mad Cool, with the likes of Metallica, Royal Blood, The Killers and Muse.

Advertisement

‘Mercury – Act 1’ is available to pre-order here in a variety of bundles and formats, including deluxe editions on CD and vinyl.