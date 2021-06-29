Imbi and Slim Set share video game-inspired music video for joint single, ‘Heatsink’

Neo-soul singer Imbi and hip-hop duo Slim Set have shared the music video for their recent collaborative single, ‘Heatsink’.

The music video, directed by Slim Set and Sonder, sees Slim Set’s joyboy2k guided through the city as a video game character. The clip’s theme is inspired by the ‘Heatsink’ game that was released alongside the single, in which avatars of the artists navigate their way from Parramatta station to Sydney’s CBD.

“Life feels like a game. We level up, complete objectives, take hits and die time and time again only to keep grinding day in and day out,” Slim Set said in a statement.

“‘Heatsink’ is about pushing pause, even if your task is incomplete. Pushing through with minimal hearts is usually less than ideal, instead, we opt for an energy boost, drink break, and moment to breathe as we reassess what’s best for moving forward.”

Watch the clip below:

‘Heatsink’ was released back in March as the first single from Remote Control’s new imprint Pointer. The label has since released music from Ryan Fennis and Voidhood, Cavallo Nero, and Telenova.

The single was the first release from Imbi since their 2019 EP ‘back then’. Last year, however, they featured on Alice Ivy’s album ‘Don’t Sleep’, appearing alongside BOI on the record’s title track.

Prior to ‘Heatsink’, Slim Set’s last single was ‘Solar’, which was released in May last year.