Listen to Imbi and Slim Set’s new collaborative single ‘Heatsink’

Sydney songwriter Imbi and rap duo Slim Set have teamed up for a new collaborative single titled ‘Heatsink’.

It’s the first release from the freshly-announced Pointer Recordings, a new label imprint from Remote Control Records centred around “non-traditional”, digital-only releases.

A reminder of “sweaty, 3AM club moments”, the new track pulls together the best elements of both acts – Imbi’s soulful vocals glide above ethereal synths and hyperactive drum-and-bass production, complemented by free-flowing bars courtesy of Slim Set MC Kal.

Listen to ‘Heatsink’ below:

‘Heatsink’ arrives alongside a game coded by Slim Set producer Atro in which avatars of the artists, illustrated by Alvin Ruiyuan Zhong, navigate their way from Parramatta Station to Sydney’s CBD through a slew of obstacles. Check that out here.

Announced today, Pointer Recordings was founded by Sweetie Zamora, Head of Labels and Promotions at Remote Control. Per a press release, the label will look to “amplify the voices of fiercely creative and ambitious artists”, and bills itself as a wholly independent and artist-friendly operation.

“Pointer came at the perfect time,” commented Imbi in a statement. “Joining up with Pointer reassured me that there are ways to pursue music that feel good and labels out there really looking to do best by the artist and themselves.”

Apart from Imbi and Slim Set, other signings to the new label include Melbourne trio Telenova, a collaboration between Canberra artists Ryan Fennis and Voidhood, and Melbourne club project Cavallo Nero.

‘Heatsink’ marks the first new music from Imbi since their 2019 EP ‘back then’. Last year, however, they featured on Alice Ivy‘s album ‘Don’t Sleep’, appearing alongside BOI on the record’s title track.

Slim Set have been relatively quiet themselves up until now. The Western Sydney hip-hop duo released ‘Solar’ – their lone single for 2020 – back in May of last year.