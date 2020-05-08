Immigrant Union release new single ‘Soldier Field’

Melbourne psych-rock band Immigrant Union have released their first music of 2020 with their new track ‘Soldier Field’.

The single follows the band’s September single ‘Jewels In The Sky’, which features on their forthcoming third studio album, ‘Judas’.

Listen to ‘Soldier Field’ below:

Advertisement

According to a press statement, vocalist/guitarist Brent DeBoer wrote ‘Soldier Field’ while on tour with The Dandy Warhols. DeBoer joined the band in 1998 and has played on nine of their 11 albums.

“[DeBoer] was in Chicago playing the Lollapalooza Festival,” the band said.

“He took a taxi to a restaurant near Soldier Field, where he stood staring up at the sign and started thinking of his family and friends back home. A couple of lyrics here and a couple there, and the song was basically finished on the flight home to Australia.”

The band cut the single at Melbourne’s Tower Court Studios. Mixing then took place at The Dandy Warhols’ Portland studio, The Odditorium.

‘Judas’ is scheduled for a mid-year release and marks the band’s first LP in five years.

Advertisement

The band released their self-titled debut in May of 2012. Its follow-up, ‘Anyway’, was released in 2015. Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett contributed to both albums, having joined as a member in 2011. She left two years later to focus on her solo career.