Immigrant Union share new video for ‘Ahmed’

Immigrant Union have released a music video for their June single, ‘Ahmed’.

The video, released today (September 28), provides a visual for the track, which appeared on their third studio album ‘Judas’. The band released the record’s first single ‘Soldier Field’ back in May, ahead of the album’s June release.

Alexander Francis, a long-time friend of the band, directed the video.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

In a press statement, guitarist/vocalist Bob Harrow discussed collaborating with Francis on the accompanying video.

“Francis wrote up a killer treatment for the video that we loved immediately,” he said.

“He took our initial video idea of commentary on the trap of missing moments due to being submerged in the bullshit of one’s phone and extended on that beautifully.”

Harrow also spoke on the story behind the song, which he sings lead on and co-wrote with bandmate Brent DeBoer.

Advertisement

“[It] tells the story of a refugee trying to make their way to London,” he said.

“It also comments on ignorance surrounding the plights of refugees.”

Outside of Immigrant Union, DeBoer’s band The Dandy Warhols also released a new studio album in 2020.

The band’s 11th studio album, ‘Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone’, was an experimental release that drew from previously-unreleased material from the band’s vault.