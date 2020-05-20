Immigrant Union shares music video for ‘Soldier Field’

Psych-rock band Immigrant Union have shared the music video for their recently released single, ‘Soldier Field’.

The music video was filmed at Pink Lake, halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide, by vocalist Brent DeBoer and keyboardist Peter Lubulwa in one take.

Watch the music video for ‘Soldier Field’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement, DeBoer explained how the clip was created.

“We handed the camera off to each other back and forth. We shot on my Sony a6300 on a little stabilisation gimble thing. Other than the price of the camera, the video was shot on a $0 budget,” he said.

“I really like the way it turned out. Pink Lake is such a beautiful location. However, we all forgot sunscreen and paid the price in the most epic way.”

‘Soldier Field’ was released earlier this month and is the third single from Immigrant Union’s forthcoming record, ‘Judas’, set for release June 19 through Cheersquad. The track was written while DeBoer was touring with The Dandy Warhols in Chicago.

Advertisement

“[DeBoer] took a taxi to a restaurant near Soldier Field, where he stood staring up at the sign and started thinking of his family and friends back home. A couple of lyrics here and a couple there, and the song was basically finished on the flight home to Australia,” the band said.

‘Judas’ will be the band’s first album in five years, following on from 2015’s ‘Anyway’ in. The band will also be releasing a short film alongside the record, titled The Battle of Bella. The film was directed by Mike Bruce and filmed in Joshua Tree, California.