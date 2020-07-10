Imogen Clark shares new single, announces EP launch shows

Imogen Clark has announced two upcoming shows to celebrate the launch of her forthcoming EP, ‘The Making of Me’. Clark shared the EP’s title track today (July 10), ahead of its release on August 21. Listen to the single below:

The singer/songwriter’s single is her third for 2020, following on from ‘Found Me’ and ‘My Own Worst Enemy’.

Clark will play her first EP launch show in Brisbane at Black Bear Lodge on August 21, the same day that the EP is released. From there, she will cross the border and play The Vanguard in Sydney on September 10.

Both shows will operate at a limited capacity in compliance with coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions. Tickets to the Sydney and Brisbane launch shows are on sale now.

Notably, Clark will not play a launch show in Melbourne as the city continues to report a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

‘The Making of Me’ will be Imogen Clark’s first non-single release since her 2018 album, ‘Collide’. In a recent interview, she explained that her forthcoming EP is a departure from her usual sound.

“It felt like the first time I was able to make music without worrying about the genre of the music,” she said.

“People make it seem like it’s insincere and inauthentic if you’re embracing pop sensibilities, but we made this with no expectation about what genre it would be, and that was a huge leap forward for me and made me feel very confident and liberated, and I think you can hear both emotions in the songs.”

Imogen Clark’s ‘The Making of Me Launch shows:

August

Friday 21 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

September

Thursday 10 – Sydney, The Vanguard