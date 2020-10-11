In Hearts Wake announce 2021 Australian tour

In Hearts Wake have announced a new national tour to take place early next year in support of their latest album, ‘Kaliyuga’.

The tour is set to hit five dates around the country in March 2021. The band will play shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

They will also be joined on the dates by Thornhill, Gravemind and Drown This City.

The band had previously launched ‘Kaliyuga’ with a live-streamed performance back in August.

In a statement, In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor spoke about their excitement to bring their fifth studio album to a live stage for the first time.

“The music scene took a serious hit this year, but today we’re over the moon to finally announce some good news for our Australian fanbase,” he said.

“Join us in the revival for what is going to be one heck of a wild tour. You have no idea how excited we are to share these new songs live with you!”

Tickets for these shows go on sale at 9am AEDT on Thursday, October 15 via the band’s website.

For those who are members of the band’s Patreon, early access will be granted at 9am AEDT on Wednesday, October 14.

In Hearts Wake’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

March, 2021

12 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

13 – Manning Bar, Sydney

25 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

26 – Magnet House, Perth

27 – The Tivoli, Brisbane