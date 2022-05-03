In Hearts Wake announce 28-show regional tour to push ‘Green Is The New Black’

In Hearts Wake have announced an extensive national tour to promote their feature documentary Green Is The New Black, taking in 27 cities across both regional and metropolitan parts of Australia.

The tour will kick off in Bunbury, Western Australia on Thursday August 18, with three more back-to-back shows in the state following immediately after. The metalcore outfit will then head to the Northern Territory for a single show in Darwin, before heading east for seven gigs in Queensland.

Six shows in New South Wales will follow – including two at Sydney’s Manning Bar – with four in Victoria, two in South Australia, and one each in Tasmania and the ACT rounding out the bulk of the itinerary. The band will head back up to Queensland for the penultimate show – a club gig at Vinnies Dive Bar on the Gold Coast – before wrapping things up in their hometown of Byron Bay on Saturday October 22.

In Hearts Wake will be joined on all dates of the run by Sydney-based nu-metal band RedHook, as well as fellow metalcore outfits Pridelands and Banks Arcade. Tickets for all 28 shows will go on sale at 9am AEST tomorrow (May 4) – find them here. In tandem with the band’s own Earthwalker initiative, In Hearts Wake will plant one tree for every ticket sold.

The tour – on which In Hearts Wake will play songs minted specifically for Green Is The New Black – will also see the band offset 150 per cent of the carbon emissions they create during it. In order to quantify their total carbon expenditure, they’ll calculate the emissions produced via their transport, energy and food consumption in realtime, then sequester that through the various methods they expound on in Green Is The New Black.

In a press release, In Hearts Wake said: “After not being able to tour properly for the past two years, it is our great pleasure to announce this huge national run of shows and return to towns that we love. We are also excited to take this new touring model out on the road and keep learning along the way. We cannot wait to celebrate Green Is The New Black with you!”

They’ve also announced a virtual screening of Green Is The New Black, which will be accompanied by a live Q&A session. This will take place in two weeks’ time (on Tuesday May 17), with tickets to it also available from 9am AEST tomorrow. All gig tickets purchased before 11:59pm next Sunday (May 17) will come with free access to the stream and Q&A.

Screened nationally – as well as in London, Los Angeles and Toronto – throughout April, Green Is The New Black covers the making of In Hearts Wake’s fifth studio album ‘Kaliyuga’, which they released last August as the world’s first fully carbon-neutral album.

Speaking to NME about the film, In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor – who also co-directed, edited and produced Green Is The New Black – said he hoped viewers “not only feel inspired [by the film] in some way, but like they have a sense of awareness around what’s happening to the world, and how they’re able to be part of that change in their own lives, in their own way”.

Meanwhile, In Hearts Wake were recently announced as finalists for the first-ever Environmental Music Prize. Their nomination came thanks to the video for ‘Kaliyuga’ single ‘Worldwide Suicide’, which is up against clips from the likes of Jack River, Lime Cordiale, Holy Holy and King Stingray.

In Hearts Wake’s Green Is The New Black Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 18 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales Hotel

Friday 19 – Perth, Magnet House

Saturday 20 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Sunday 21 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

Saturday 27 – Darwin, Landmark

Wednesday 31 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel

Friday 2 – Townsville, Otherwise

Saturday 3 – Cairns, Gilligans

Thursday 8 – Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel

Friday 9 – Maroochydore, Elven Dive Bar

Saturday 10 – Toowoomba, Blanks Space

Thursday 22 – Central Coast, Drifters Warf

Friday 23 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Manning Bar (AA matinee)

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Manning Bar

Thursday 29 – Wollongong, UniBar

Friday 30 – Canberra, UC Hub

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Wednesday 5 – Ballarat, Volta

Thursday 6 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 7 – Geelong, The Wool Exchange

Saturday 8 – Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Friday 14 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 15 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Sunday 16 – Elizabeth, Northern Sound System (AA)

Friday 21 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Saturday 22 – Byron Bay, The Northern