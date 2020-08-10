In Hearts Wake announce livestream launch for ‘Kaliyuga’

In Hearts Wake are celebrating the release of their latest album ‘Kaliyuga’ with a livestream launch.

The Byron Bay five-piece are set to host the streaming event on Thursday this week (August 13), performing songs from the new album as well as some older material.

We’re playing a KALIYUGA livestream this Thursday @ 8pm AEST!! Release week is always a special moment we always try to share with our fans, and we aren’t going to let the-virus-that-shall-not-be-named stop us! Tickets on sale now @ https://t.co/ammnk8NG9W pic.twitter.com/90bNF1Lc7z — IN HEARTS WAKE (@inheartswake) August 10, 2020

“Release week is always a special moment that we get to share with our fans, and we aren’t going to let COVID stop us!” said frontman Jake Taylor in a press statement.

“Our live stream will showcase new tracks from ‘Kaliyuga’ as well as fan favourites, plus a few surprises, all beamed live from our local venue in the heart of Byron Bay… And no, we will not be pre-recording the performance, it will be LIVE – let’s just hope it’s not a full moon or we could have Hellbringer 2.0 on our hands!”

‘Kaliyuga’ is the band’s fifth studio album and their first LP since 2017’s ‘Ark’. The record came out last Friday (August 7), and features singles ‘Moving On’, ‘Dystopia’ and ‘Hellbringer’ with Polaris’ Jamie Hails.

The environmentally conscious band went to lengths to ensure their recording process for ‘Kaliyuga’ was sustainable, implementing a carbon offset plan and hosting a tree-planting day on Saturday (August 8) to mark the album’s release.

“During the recording process, we measured every power socket, counted every light, pound of freight, food consumption, driving mile and airfare taken,” Taylor said in July.

“We were then able to find the total carbon footprint and offset it by supporting a rewilding project in Australia on First Nations land.

“Many industries are evolving, and as musicians we feel it’s time to do our part.”

The livestream show will take place on Thursday August 13 at 8pm AEST. Tickets can be found here.