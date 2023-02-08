In Hearts Wake announce national tour to celebrate 10th anniversary of ‘Divination’

In Hearts Wake have announced a five-date national tour to celebrate the belated 10th anniversary of their debut album, 2012’s ‘Divination’.

The metalcore mainstays will kick things off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday April 28, before taking to the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane the night after (April 29). They’ll head to Melbourne the following Thursday (May 4), then Adelaide on Friday May 5, and finally Fremantle on Saturday May 6.

The tour will see In Hearts Wake perform ‘Divination’ in its entirety, as well as choice cuts from their other four studio albums. They’ll be joined on the run by New York hardcore outfit Stray From The Path, as well as local metal bands The Gloom In The Corner and Diamond Construct.

In a joint statement shared in a press release, In Hearts Wake said the ‘Decade Of Divination’ tour was “always on the cards”. Assuring fans that “this tour will only happen once”, they added: “Come celebrate the album that paved the way for our future.”

Tickets for all five of the shows go on sale at 9am tomorrow (February 9) – find them here.

In Hearts Wake released ‘Divination’ in August of 2012 via UNFD, with key tracks including ‘Departure’ (which featured Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall) and ‘Shapeless’ (featuring ex-Northlane frontman Adrian Fitipaldes). They’ve since released a further four studio albums, with the most recent being 2020’s ‘Kaliyuga’.

Last year also saw the band release the documentary Green Is The New Black, and take to the triple j studios to cover ‘All The Good Girls To To Hell’ by Billie Eilish (alongside WAAX frontwoman Maz DeVita) for Like A Version.

In Hearts Wake’s ‘Decade Of Divination’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 28 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 29 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

MAY

Thursday 4 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Max Watt’s

Friday 5 – Kaurna/Adelaide, UniBar

Saturday 6 – Wajuk/Fremantle, Metropolis