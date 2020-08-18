In Hearts Wake announce the planting of 5000 trees in India

In Hearts Wake have announced today (August 18) they will plant 5,000 trees in India, in keeping with their pledge to plant one tree for every physical copy sold of their latest album, the entirely carbon-offset ‘KALIYUGA’.

Working with One Tree Planted, a donation by In Hearts Wake of US$5,000 will see 5,000 trees planted to “honour the origin of the sacred Hindu scriptures that inspired the album”.

In the rural Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha, where food scarcity has been affected further by COVID-19, fruit trees will be planted with the hopes that this will provide employment for local communities, particularly equal work opportunities for women.

Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director of One Tree Planted, said, “It is more important than ever to create a global community for restoration that takes into account the need for positive social as well as environmental impact. That’s why we appreciate the support of In Hearts Wake and their pledge to plant a tree for every physical copy of their new album, ‘KALIYUGA’.

“The trees will include a mix of fruit tree species and mangroves. Additional benefits include elevating gender equality, reducing the impact of coastal storms, and job creation during a challenging time due to the pandemic.”

The announcement coincides with the debut of ‘KALIYUGA’, which features singles ‘Dystopia’, ‘Hellbringer’ and ‘Moving On’, at number three on the ARIA charts.

“To create a carbon offset record pressed on recycled materials, meant that we had to produce limited physical copies,” vocalist Jake Taylor said in a press release.

“As far as we know it is the first carbon offset album, pressed on recycled materials, to hit the top 5! I hope it can be used as an example for more artists and labels to consider in the future.”