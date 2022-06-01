In Hearts Wake drop fiery new single ‘W2HA’, detail ‘Green Is The New Black’ soundtrack

In Hearts Wake have shared a vicious new single titled ‘W2HA’ (an acronym for ‘Welcome To Hell A’), which appears on the newly announced soundtrack for their feature documentary, Green Is The New Black.

In a press release, frontman Jake Taylor explained that the track was written during a time he spent living in Los Angeles prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’d never experienced such a disturbing divide between wealth and poverty,” he said. I would often ride my bike through Venice Beach. There were the most insane Hollywood mansions and then one block away there would be tent villages full of desperation, crime and suffering.

“The separation was confusing, and the dog-eat-dog hustle mentality didn’t feel right. LA was a fragile man-made oasis built on a volatile desert. I experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake and then weeks later Malibu went up in flames, raining ash all over the city. For me it was like living in some sort of concrete Hell.”

Have a listen to ‘W2HA’ below:

The soundtrack for Green Is The New Black will land digitally on August 5 via UNFD, and compiles a handful of new songs that In Hearts Wake wrote specifically for the film.

Green Is The New Black was screened in cinemas across Australia – as well as in London, Los Angeles and Toronto – throughout April, with a streaming release due to be announced in the coming weeks. The film covers the making of In Hearts Wake’s fifth full-length effort, ‘Kaliyuga’, which they released last August as the world’s first fully carbon-neutral album.

Speaking to NME about the film, In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor – who also co-directed, edited and produced Green Is The New Black – said he hoped viewers “not only feel inspired [by the film] in some way, but like they have a sense of awareness around what’s happening to the world, and how they’re able to be part of that change in their own lives, in their own way”.

The band will also plug Green Is The New Black on an extensive national tour, taking in 27 cities across both regional and metropolitan parts of Australia. It features seven dates in Queensland, six in New South Wales, four each in Western Australia and Victoria, two in South Australia, and one each in Tasmania, Canberra and the Northern Territory.

In Hearts Wake will be joined on all dates of the run by Sydney-based nu-metal band RedHook, as well as fellow metalcore outfits Pridelands and Banks Arcade. In tandem with their own Earthwalker initiative, the band will plant one tree for every ticket sold, and offset 150 per cent of the carbon emissions they create while on the road.

Meanwhile, In Hearts Wake were recently announced as finalists for the first-ever Environmental Music Prize. Their nomination came thanks to the video for ‘Kaliyuga’ single ‘Worldwide Suicide’, which is up against clips from the likes of Jack River, Lime Cordiale, Holy Holy and King Stingray.