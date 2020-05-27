In Hearts Wake drop new single ‘Hellbringer’ featuring Polaris’ Jamie Hails

In Hearts Wake have dropped a new single today (May 27) titled ‘Hellbringer’, teaming up with Polaris frontman Jamie Hails for the track.

A press statement described ‘Hellbringer’ as a song that “jubilantly celebrates the freedom and joy of unbridled heavy music, in defiance of those people who call it ‘the devil’s music’”.

Watch the video for ‘Hellbringer’ below:

The music video parodies live music streams that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, In Hearts Wake vocalist Jake Taylor explained the story behind the song and its video.

“At some of our American shows extremist groups have picketed outside, telling our fans that they’re ‘going to hell’,” he said. “Never judge a book by it’s [sic] cover. So rather than fight hate with hate, we decided to have some fun and lean into the metal stereotype.

“In 2020 with live streams becoming the new norm, we decided to stage our own hell-bent circus. We thought it would be funny to ask Jamie to dress up as a werewolf, turn me into a vampire and rain blood on the entire band. Guess Halloween came early this year.”

‘Hellbringer’ is the third single from the Byron Bay metalcore outfit’s forthcoming album ‘KALIYUGA’, due August 7. The album is reportedly entirely carbon offset, with In Hearts Wake measuring every aspect of their energy consumption during the recording process.