In Hearts Wake release new single ‘Dystopia’, share music video

In Hearts Wake have shared their fourth single for 2020, entitled ‘Dystopia’. The track is accompanied by a new music video, directed by the band’s frontman Jake Taylor & Third Eye Visuals. Watch it below:

‘Dystopia’ is the fourth single from In Hearts Wake’s forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Kaliyuga’. It follows on from previously released tracks ‘Worldwide Suicide’, ‘Son Of A Witch’ and ‘Hellbringer’. The latter, their third single of the year, features vocals by Polaris frontman Jamie Halls.

Per a press release, Jake Taylor said that “‘Dystopia’ speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as ‘Kaliyuga’”.

“‘Kaliyuga’ is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear,” Taylor continued.

“We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth.”

‘Kaliyuga’ is due out on August 7 via UNFD and Rise Records. It will be the Byron Bay band’s first full-length album since 2017’s ‘Ark’.

On announcing the album in April, In Hearts Wake detailed a carbon offset plan to ensure they recorded ‘Kaliyuga’ sustainably.

“During the recording process, we measured every power socket, counted every light, pound of freight, food consumption, driving mile and airfare taken,” Jake Taylor commented at the time.

“We were then able to find the total carbon footprint and offset it by supporting a rewilding project in Australia on First Nations land.”

“Many industries are evolving, and as musicians we feel it’s time to do our part.”

‘Kaliyuga’ can be pre-ordered from this link.