In Hearts Wake share trailer for ‘Green Is The New Black’ documentary

In Hearts Wake have shared the first full trailer for their upcoming documentary, Green Is The New Black, announcing a run of public screenings around Australia (and abroad) next month.

Directed and produced by frontman Jake Taylor, in tandem with Sydney-based filmmaker Caleb Graham, the 93-minute film chronicles In Hearts Wake’s effort to fight climate change as a touring band. In a press release, the band expounded that the film “holds a mirror up to the music industry and its relationship to the environment”.

The documentary will also cover the making of the band’s 2020 album ‘Kaliyuga’, which marked their first effort to be 100 per cent carbon-offset, and in the process made In Hearts Wake the only known band to be officially recognised as a Carbon Neutral Organisation. Per the film’s official synopsis, though, Green Is The New Black is “more than a film about one band and one album”.

Advertisement

The blurb continues: “As In Hearts Wake examine their processes and search for more environmentally sustainable options, inspiring new possibilities for an entire industry begin to emerge. Through conversations with creatives, experts and professionals … In Hearts Wake uncover unsettling truths, face human adversity and discover inspiring solutions for a new earth-aligned way forward.”

Take a look at the trailer for Green Is The New Black below:

The film’s basis is timely: Green Is The New Black was conceptualised during the bushfires that devastated Australia in early 2020, filmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and released in the wake of unprecedented floods that ravaged much of northern NSW and southern Queensland.

“When we first started this band, we just wanted to tour the world and play music,” Taylor says in the trailer’s opening moments. “But the further we travelled, the more it hit home – we were unintentionally endangering our own future. The world we knew was changing fast and we realised we had to change with it.”

In addition to all members of In Hearts Wake (and their accompanying Earthwalker brand), Green Is The New Black will feature interviews with the likes of That Sugar Film helmer Damon Gameau, Greens member Tamara Smith, United Nations Young Leader AY Young, Splendour In The Grass co-founder Jessica Ducrou, FEAT Artists founder Heidi Lenffer and UNFD leader Luke Logemann.

Advertisement

The film will premiere at this year’s Bangalow Film Festival on Tuesday April 12. All proceeds earned from ticket sales will be donated to local charities aiding flood recovery efforts in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

It’ll screen in Sydney the following Thursday (April 21), before reaching cinemas in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide. Overseas, Green Is The New Black will receive public screenings in LA, Toronto and London before the end of April. Tickets can be reserved via the film’s website.

In Hearts Wake’s Green Is The New Black screening dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 12 – Bangalow, Bangalow Film Festival (7:30pm)

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Palace Central (6:30pm)

Thursday 21 – Los Angeles, Los Feliz (7:45pm)

Friday 22 – Brisbane, Palace James Street (6:30pm)

Friday 22 – Toronto, The Rec Room (7:00pm)

Thursday 28 – Perth, Palace Raine Square (6:30pm)

Friday 29 – Melbourne, Palace Westgarth (6:30pm)

Saturday 30 – Adelaide, Palace Nova (6:30pm)

Saturday 30 – London, Prince Charlies Cinema (6:00pm)