Incubus’ Brandon Boyd announces new solo single ‘Pocket Knife’

Incubus‘ Brandon Boyd has announced the release of a new solo single entitled ‘Pocket Knife’.

The forthcoming track, which is set to arrive on November 19, is the lead single from Boyd’s new album ‘Echoes And Cocoons’. The follow-up to 2013’s ‘Sons Of The Sea’ is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer John Congleton.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Boyd said: “It’s really cool. It’s a very different record for me.”

He revealed that a video had already been shot for ‘Pocket Knife’ and shared a few details about the album’s rollout, which he hopes will be released early next year. “What I’m going to do is put out a single every five or six weeks and then hopefully drop the actual album sometime in February,” he explained.

Sharing news of the new single on Instagram this evening (November 5), Boyd posted a picture of its artwork alongside the caption: “My new single ‘Pocket Knife’ lands on earth Nov. 19th.” You can see the post below.

As for Incubus, the band’s most recent project was last year’s ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP, released via ADA Worldwide. Asked about the progress of the band’s next album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘8’, Boyd said the band hope to have something out by spring next year.

“We went out and did some shows and we’re all rehearsed up and ready to play,” said Boyd. “Our intention is to put together a new group of songs, whether it’ll be an EP or an LP, I’m not sure, but we’re hoping to have that done sometime by spring – but there’s a lot of hope in that statement.”

Last month, Incubus celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal fourth album ‘Morning View’ with a livestream concert of the record performed in its entirety at the Malibu beach house it was originally recorded in.

Speaking on the initial decision to record the album in the house on Morning View Drive in Malibu, Boyd talked to NME about the making of the record and how they wanted to be free from distractions during the recording process.