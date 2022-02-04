India.Arie shares clips of Joe Rogan using the N-word and calling Black people “apes”

India.Arie has shared clips of Joe Rogan referring to Black neighbourhoods as “Planet of the Apes” and using the N-word in several episodes.

This follows the singer’s recent announcement about leaving Spotify, citing their hosting of Rogan’s podcast and his “language around race” as the reasons why she pulled her music from the platform.

Arie has now shared more about her decision, referring to specific episodes in the below video.

“He shouldn’t even be uttering the word. Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there,” she said.

India.Arie joined a number of other artists who have also asked Spotify to remove their music because of comments made by Rogan on his podcast. This started with Neil Young making his exit due to Rogan spreading “misinformation” about COVID-19, with artists like Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash following in solidarity.

Arie said that Young’s voicing of his concerns encouraged her to come forward with her complaints. The protest from the many musicians that have followed suit resulted in Spotify losing $2billion in market value.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek responded in an official statement on January 30, saying that Spotify would be adding COVID-19 content advisories to all relevant podcast episodes.

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” the statement said.

Rogan took to social media on Monday (January 31) to publicly address the backlash himself in a post discussing “some of the controversy that’s been going on over the past few days”.

He told fans on Instagram: “I don’t always get it right. I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”

Of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s departure from Spotify, Rogan added: “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan, I’ve always have been a Neil Young fan.”