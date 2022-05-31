India Jordan changes their artist name to I. JORDAN

The DJ and producer formerly known as India Jordan has announced they will begin performing and releasing music under the name I. JORDAN.

JORDAN shared the news in an Instagram post yesterday (May 30), writing: “I’ve been really excited to share this as it’s felt heavy carrying around ‘India Jordan’ when it really doesn’t resonate with me anymore. From now on, you’ll see ‘I. JORDAN’ on line ups, posters, all socials and music streaming platforms etc.

“There might be a bit of lag in the changeover process but hopefully it won’t be too long before it’s all switched. Thanks to everyone who’s been an incredible support during this change over period, to everyone who’s been calling me Jordan without prompt (it’s meant a lot!) and to my team for making this transition as seamless as possible.”

I. JORDAN released their second EP ‘For You’ in 2020, with NME praising both its “beaming rave weapons and would-be summer festival anthems” and its vulnerability, calling it “as much a love letter to themselves” in a five-star review. Another EP, ‘Watch Out!’, arrived last year, with NME saying its “five propulsive tracks couldn’t be landing at a better time”.

In February, JORDAN teamed up with Fred again.. for a collaborative track titled ‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2’). Last month, they were announced on the line-up for Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes at this year’s edition of the festival, alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim, Romy, Mura Masa, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Logic1000 and more.