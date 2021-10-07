India Jordan contributes new song ‘Balby Bastard’ to compilation benefiting LGBTQIA charities

Producer and DJ India Jordan has contributed a new song to a forthcoming compilation that will benefit LGBTQIA charities Mermaids and Human Dignity Trust.

‘Celebrating Pride: For the Community, By the Community’ is a joint project organised by the Daytimers and Big Dyke Energy collectives. In addition to Jordan, the eight-track compilation will also feature cuts by Manuka Honkey, Walthamstow Dogs and more.

Listen to Jordan’s contribution ‘Balby Bastard’ below, and hear previews from the rest of the ‘Celebrating Pride: For the Community, By the Community’ here. The compilation is set to arrive in full on November 5.

Advertisement

Jordan released their latest EP ‘Watch Out!’ back in May. In a four-star review, NME said the project picked up where last year’s ‘For You’ left off, a collection of “euphoric hits that both thrive both on the dancefloor and in more reflective moments”.

“With clubs gearing up to reopen and festivals within touching distance, ‘Watch Out!’s five propulsive tracks couldn’t be landing at a better time,” it concluded.

“Those hazy, hedonistic nights inside sweaty warehouses are closer now than ever; India Jordan stands ready to welcome you back.”