Indigenous outfit The Ancient Bloods drop debut album ‘Where We Stand’

Brisbane Indigenous musical collective The Ancient Bloods have dropped their debut album, ‘Where We Stand’, and have also announced an album launch show next month to celebrate its release.

The album launch show will be held on December 11 at Brisbane’s QPAC as part of the Green Jams series.

According to the band in a press statement, ‘Where We Stand’ explores First Nations relationships “with the ancient past, with ongoing colonisation, with a modern and evolving society”.

The anthology draws on song lines to create new ones and in doing so, is “bringing a contemporary response to political issues and cultural heritage”.

Listen to ‘I Stand Tall’ from the album below:

As part of the Digi Youth Arts mentoring programme, The Ancient Bloods current members – Nadia Morrison, Michaella Stubbs, Cormac Finn, Will Probert and Loki Liddle – have worked with mentor Luke Daniel Peacock on the album to explore their shared backgrounds in Kabi Kabi, Bundjalung, Wiradjuri, Jabirr Jabirr, Garrwa, Butchulla and Darug, presenting a range of musical styles and stories from their own perspectives.

“Working with The Ancient Bloods has been one of the most culturally significant experiences of my life,” Liddle said.

“It was the first time for me that I got to collaborate with other young Indigenous artists and create work that was beyond just my own personal narrative.”

“The ‘Where We Stand’ album is a versatile collection of songs written from the heart,” Morrison added. “The album has strong messages about culture, strength and identity.