Indigo Sparke announces Australian tour

Singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke has announced an Australian tour in support of her debut album ‘Echo’, which is out today via Sacred Bones.

The six-date run will kick off with a show at the Eltham Hotel in Eltham on February 28 before continuing on to Brisbane, Bellingen, Sydney and Melbourne in March. See tour dates below – tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Sparke recorded ‘Echo’ between Los Angeles, New York and Italy with producer Andrew Sarlo, along with Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker. The record was previewed with singles like ‘Baby’, ‘Everything Everything’ and, most recently, ‘Colourblind’.

“When writing and recording the record, I wondered how it would all come together. I felt like I was standing back in the desert, looking up at the blue night sky, wondering how all the stars would connect. I think sometimes it’s the dark matter or void space between them, that holds it all together,” Sparke explained in a statement.

“This record is an ode to death and decay. And the restlessness I feel to belong to something greater. Adrianne and I talked so much about keeping the record stripped back and simple, that is, we are all just constantly getting stripped back and humbled by life.”

Last month, Sparke was among the Australian artists chosen to perform as part of the virtual edition of this year’s SXSW in March. Other local acts on the lineup include Alice Skye, Shannen James and Didirri.

Indigo Sparke’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 28 – Eltham, The Eltham

MARCH

Thursday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 6, Sunday 7 – Bellingen, 5 Church Street

Wednesday 10 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 11 – Melbourne, Howler