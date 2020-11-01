Indigo Sparke announces Sydney shows off the back of new single ‘Baby’

Indie folk artist Indigo Sparke has announced two shows in Sydney, fresh off the back of releasing her new single ‘Baby’.

The track arrived earlier this week and marked the first cut from her forthcoming debut LP ‘Echo’, which is slated for release on January 29 next year.

She revealed the dual performances on Instagram today (November 1), writing “very excited to be playing my first show since lockdown this year, kind of seems a bit unreal…”.

Advertisement

She’ll be playing an early and a late show at Newtown’s Waywards on Sunday November 8, with support from Georgia Mulligan. Ticket links for the shows can be found here.

Sparke unveiled her album plans on Thursday (October 29) with the release of ‘Baby’, as well as a post about the forthcoming record on social media.

In the caption, she revealed that members of Big Thief had aided heavily in the album’s creation, with Adrianne Lenker and Andrew Sarlo acting as co-producers and James Krivchenia playing drums for it. Brooklyn based musician Nick Hakim also lends instrumentals to the record.

“Last year in the wake of love and the rise and fall of many moths and moons, I made my first full length record with Adrianne,” she wrote.

“An album of old songs and new, filled with hopes and dreams and fears, love letters sent back and forth, landscapes and endless highways. the songs were recorded throughout the year in LA, italy and nyc.

Advertisement

“Today the first single is born, ‘baby’ you can find it on all streaming rivers, i hope it finds you well, upstream or downstream, i hope it can be a balm or a refuge or a home. thank you to all the beautiful humans who poured breath and life and time into it, there were many tender hands weaving golden silk tapestries…”

Listen to ‘Baby’ below:

Sparke’s music landed her a spot at the SXSW festival in 2019, where she caught the attention of NPR’s Bob Boilen. She performed a Tiny Desk Concert in February where she played songs including ‘Colourblind’, ‘The Day I Drove The Car Around The Block’ and ‘Burn’, with Lenker.