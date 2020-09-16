Industry figures band together in new series documenting pandemic’s impact on music scene

The Australian Music Vault, developed by Arts Centre Melbourne, has launched a new video interview series, Banding Together. The series aims to document the impact of COVID-19 on the music industry by interviewing senior figures from the scene.

Interviewees include Jimmy Barnes, Mushroom Group chairman Michael Gudinski, Isol-Aid programmer Emily Ulman, creative industries minister Martin Foley and Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp, among others.

The first episode launched yesterday (September 14), titled ‘The Silent Voice’, details how the music industry existed before the coronavirus pandemic and what it was like to shut it all down within the span of just days.

Watch the first episode of Banding Together below:

The following two episodes, one released each Tuesday for the next two weeks, focus on the success of Isol-Aid and the determination of the music community amid the chaos of the pandemic.

Banding Together was produced over the course of four months by Carl Gardiner and Marcus Knight. In a statement, Gardiner said he and Knight were grateful for how open the subjects during their interviews.

“They allowed us into their lives and lounge rooms during very challenging times. Their stories provide Banding Together the opportunity to show an insightful and very human side of our music community during these extraordinary times,” he said.

While cultural venues remain closed in Victoria, Arts Centre Melbourne has been releasing recordings, interviews, documentaries and more through its Together With You digital content program.