Industry must “think creatively about live music” due to coronavirus: Music Victoria CEO

Music Victoria CEO, Patrick Donavan, says the music industry must “think creatively about live music” after Scott Morrison announced on March 13 that public gatherings of more than 500 people would be banned to curb coronavirus spread.

In an opinion piece on the Music Victoria website published the afternoon of March 13, Donavan addressed the impact of the ban on Victoria’s live music industry.

“The world is facing its largest pandemic since World War II, and the entertainment industry is bearing the brunt of it,” he wrote. “Victoria’s live music industry contributes $1.7 billion to the economy, so this is not just a concern for our industry, but for the state’s economy.”

Donavan suggested artists consider holding more frequent small shows, more outdoor shows and streaming their shows to show their music to a wider audience over the next six months. Sounds Australia has already announced 3 For The Stream, a livestreamed music showcase of Australian musicians who were due to play the now-cancelled SXSW.

Donavan also notes the Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festival Association are currently measuring the impact of the virus on the sector, with a report expected soon.

“The best way to support the industry is to get out there and see some music – and clean your hands. I look forward to attending the Airey’s Inlet Open Mic festival this weekend,” Donovan said.

Promoters and artists have been pulling the plug on festivals and tours in the past week due to coronavirus fears. Just today, Download Festival, the Australian Grand Prix, Anthems Festival, and Under The Southern Stars announced cancellations or postponements. Artists like Jamie xx and The Avalanches, Pixies and Miley Cyrus have recently axed or postponed shows.

Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke said in a press statement earlier today that “the Government needs a plan for the arts sector and we need to hear what it is – urgently”.

“Australia’s arts sector was already fragile… due to the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government’s cuts and neglect. Now with live performance ticket sales dropping and the list of cancelled events growing rapidly, the sector could be brought to the brink over coming months.”

Live Performance Australia issued a similar appeal to the federal government today, calling for an “urgent stimulus response” to protect the live music industry.

“We’re already seeing cancellation of events and touring programs across the country. We expect this to get worse with industry losing hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs,” LPA president Evelyn Richardson said.