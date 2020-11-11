Influential New York producer DJ Spinbad dies aged 46

Influential New York musician DJ Spinbad has died at the age of 46.

Spinbad, real name Chris Sullivan, passed away in New York yesterday, although his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Paying tribute, Canadian comedian Russell Peters shared memories of how Spinbad would warm up the comic’s crowds as his tour DJ.

“This is a post I had hoped I’d never have to make but it’s with a broken heart that I have to say, bye to my brother, my friend, my DJ, one of the most creative and brilliant minds I’ve ever known,” Peters wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t believe you’re not here anymore… trying to find the right pictures of us has me all fucked up and crying, because we have waaaay too many memories together… I love you my brother and I don’t know how to keep it together…”

Spinbad was a notable face on New York’s music scene and released two albums – 2001’s ‘Underground Airplay’ and the compilation record ‘FabricLive.14’ in 2004. He also released a series of mixtapes and worked on New York radio station WHTZ.

Paying tribute, UK musician DJ Yoda explained how Spinbad had been one of his main influences. “I’m raw and almost unable to comment on this right now, but I’ve woken up to the news that Spinbad has gone,” he wrote.

Spinbad Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zmROjhvwrg — DJ Yoda 🎧 (@DJYodaUK) November 11, 2020

“This has hit me hard. Spinbad is one of the main reasons that I am a DJ.”

He went on: “To this day, I talk about him when I get asked in interviews who my influences are.

“The world is culturally emptier today without him – I wish I had the chance to say goodbye. I send love to his family and, today – listen to his 80s mix (the 90s one is amazing too). Rest in peace Spinbad.”

“Damn, RIP DJ SPINBAD legendary talent,” Canadian DJ A-Trak said.

Rapper R.A. the Rugged Man posted: “REST IN PEACE to NYC’s own DJ SPINBAD. Super talent and innovator. Damn.”