Inhaler say The Edge’s influence sometimes “seeps in” to their work

Inhaler have said U2‘s The Edge’s influence sometimes “seeps in” to their work.

Frontman Elijah Hewson’s father is U2 frontman Bono, and the band say while they try not to be influenced by the band, The Edge’s influence sometimes creeps into their work inadvertently.

Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, frontman Hewson said: “We try not to be influenced by The Edge. Obviously, he’s such an important player, so that influence seeps in. Sometimes we’re like, Oh, does that sound like The Edge?’ We have to be careful about that.”

He then joked: “We just make sure to have those dotted delays off. That’s our rule. As long as there’s no dotted delays, we’re grand.”

Earlier this month (February 1), Inhaler unveiled an emotive new track called ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’.

It’s the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’, released on February 17. Prior to this, the band had shared two more tracks from the album, ‘Love Will Get You There‘ and ‘These Are The Days‘.

Speaking about the inspiration behind their new new piano-driven track, the band said: “Whilst on tour in America last year we were listening to a lot of music by some of the great American writers such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Bruce Springsteen…

“Listening to these artists while travelling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before.”

Recently, Inhaler spoke about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”.

The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature, Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson said: “It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it. But they’re the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”

Bassist Robert Keating then joked that Inhaler were “searching for better leather jackets” for the upcoming Monkeys tour. “It’s hard to not feel like a child when you’re around them,” he added.

Inhaler are due to embark on a UK headline tour next month (find tickets here) before supporting Harry Styles in Dublin this June.