Injuries and crowd issues reported at Phoebe Bridgers concert in Toronto

The singer-songwriter recently pledged a portion of proceeds from her North American tour to an abortion charity

By Damian Jones
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers performs during the Forecastle music festival at Waterfront Park on May 28, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky CREDIT: Michael Hickey/FilmMagic

A Phoebe Bridgers concert in Toronto was allegedly paused five times after fans suffered dehydration and exhaustion.

Fans at the show at the RBC Echo Beach amphitheatre on Tuesday (June 7) said the concert was stopped so that venue staff and paramedics could treat members of the crowd.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they attended the event and transported two people to a local hospital with minor injuries, adding that they expected there were others who fell unconscious, according to CTV News Toronto.

Fan Erin Laidley said: “I’ve never been to a show where so many people passed out or needed medical attention. A lot of people near the front had camped out, in the rain, for 12+ hours to get barricade so some of the medic calls could’ve been from feeling faint because of dehydration or not eating enough before the show.”

He added: “I’m not sure I’ve seen a band stop playing because of a medical event in the crowd once, much less five times.I saw that a lot of people camped out for hours ahead of time, might’ve forgotten to eat or drink enough.”

Another attendee, Sammy Talukder claims there was a “stampede” when fans were let into the venue.

“I experienced a lot of shoving and pushing when getting let into the venue,” she said. “I almost fell over a huge rock, got my foot stomped on and was just pushed a lot.”

She added: “Sending around 200 people [in] at once was definitely not a good idea and caused the stampede.”

Many fans on Twitter also complained of pushing and shoving.

“Fuck everyone at the Phoebe Bridgers toronto show tonight who pushed and shoved and punched and hurt people. Fuck y’all, I’ve never had such a bad concert experience. I hate y’all sincerely,” one wrote.

Another added: “Toronto girls who went to phoebe Bridgers tonight. Are we okay??? Not even mentally but physically. Everybody was dropping like FLIES.”

A spokesperson for Live Nation Canada told CTV News Toronto that the concert was “proactively paused a few times so medical staff could assist fans who were experiencing dehydration. Safety is always our top priority and we worked in close collaboration with medical authorities throughout the evening.”

NME has contacted Bridgers’ publicist for comment.

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently pledged a portion of proceeds from her North American tour to an abortion charity.

The move comes after she spoke out against the potential of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the US. While doing so, the star shared her own experience with abortion, saying: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

