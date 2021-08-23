Insane Clown Posse announce farewell tour due to Violent J’s heart issues

Insane Clown Posse have announced plans to embark on a farewell tour next year due to Violent J’s heart issues.

The duo shared the news with fans at their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos, which took place in Ohio this weekend (August 21-22).

Violent J told the crowd at the event that he had recently noticed that he had felt “winded” while walking the 40 yards from his house to his studio. “Then when I’d walk up to my mailbox, I’d be like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got to take a break,’” he said. “What the fuck’s the problem?”

He explained that he had gone to the hospital and had an ultrasound done but had been sent home because all the doctors were busy. “They called before the birds even woke up [the next day] and fucking told me to go to the hospital,” he explained.

“They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me.”

The duo won’t quit touring immediately, they said on stage, but will tour the world next year for a final time. “We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia,” Violent J said. “It’s gonna be a farewell tour.”

However, Insane Clown Posse aren’t saying goodbye to the stage forever. They will still “play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month” and plan to perform once a month. “I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise,” Violent J added.

The pair formed in Detroit in 1989 and have become renowned for their theatrical live shows, which have seen them incorporate clowns, dancers, trampolines and more into their sets.

